Ways to avoid E. coli contamination during bacterial outbreak

United States health officials are urging consumers to toss their romaine lettuce after an E. coli outbreak has sickened more than 50 people across the country, including two reported cases in Ohio.

Restaurant owners, officials advocate romaine purge following E. coli outbreak

The Center for Disease Control is now saying all romaine lettuce bagged from Yuma, Ariz. should not be eaten at all due to the bacterial scare. Officials also urge diners to avoid eating romaine lettuce at restaurants unless you know where it came from.

Other tips include:

Washing lettuce doesn't kill bacteria.

If you have romaine in your refrigerator, throw it out and wipe down your fridge.

Experts recommend using bleach when cleaning fridge.

Stay away from romaine until the CDC gives an all-clear

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

