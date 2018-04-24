Looking for work? Get paid to a ride Harley-Davidson motorcycle this summer

Picture yourself on the open roads with the summer wind blowing through your hair. Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is offering a unique internship program this summer.

Even if you have no experience riding motorcycles, Harley-Davidson will GIVE you a bike, teach you to ride it, and pay you to roam the country on two wheels while earning real-world marketing experience at the same time.

"Other interns will have a key card. We'll give you the keys," the company posted on Facebook.

You even get to keep the bike after completing the 12-week program, which is aimed at students interested in social media, marketing, and communication careers.

To apply, Harley-Davidson wants you to show what freedom means to you, whether that means you express it in a video, and essay, or in photos.

Applications must be submitted by May 11.

