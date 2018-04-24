Tips to avoid spring scams

It's the season of spring cleaning and many of you will be looking for ways to improve your home.

It's also time for con artists to come out of the woodwork, too.

Here are the red flags you need to watch out for when someone comes a knocking at your door, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Tips to spot a scam a mile away:

Cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, handshake deals without a contract, and on-site inspections.

Reluctant to share references. Ask for references and check them out. Bad contractors will be reluctant to share this information and scammers won’t wait for you to do your homework.

Know the law. Work with local businesses that have proper identification, licensing and insurance.

Have you been a victim of a springtime scam? Share your story to protect others by emailing us at gettinganswers@cleveland19.com

