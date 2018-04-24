Live Blog: Shawn Grate guilty of aggravated murder, could face death penalty

Shawn Grate is charged with murdering two women, but is suspected in five deaths. (Source: WOIO)

The verdict is underway for accused serial killer Shawn Grate.

Grate is suspected in the deaths of five women, but he's charged with killing two in this case.

Police found the bodies of Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley inside his home on Covert Court home in Ashland in September of 2016.

Grate was found guilty of aggravated murder Monday for killing Griffith and Stanley.

He now could face the death penalty.

We'll keep you updated in a live blog below.

Monday, May 7

1:36 p.m. - Judge is finished with instructions. The case is now in the jurors' hands.

1:09 p.m. - Judge has finished going through the jury instructions, and is now discussing the verdict forms before discharging the jurors for deliberation.

12:25 p.m. - Judge is going through the charges, count by count. These are the same instructions the attorneys and judge met to discuss on Friday, as part of the final hearing before closing arguments.

12:15 p.m. - The judge is giving the jury their instructions, and telling them what they can and cannot consider during their deliberations.

12:00 p.m. - The defense asks the jury to remember that Grate cooperated with the investigation, talked to detectives. Defense ends closing arguments.

11:45 a.m. - The defense says that Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley both came willingly to Shawn Grate's house and were not kidnapped. That impacts the finding of aggravated murder.

11:34 a.m. - Defense lawyer Robert Whitney is giving closing arguments for the defense. He says by his count, there have been more than 50 witnesses and 300 exhibits during the trial

11:11 a.m. - Tunnell ends closing statements for the prosecution, saying to the jurors, "You've been more than patient. I thank you in advance for your common sense."

11:01 a.m. - More tapes are played for the jurors.Tunnell plays them different sections, where Grate tells detectives different versions about how he killed Stacey Stanley.

10:52 a.m. - Tunnell reviews the number of Stacey's belongings police found at the Covert Court home. Those include her Ohio Directions card, bank card, and car keys. Prosecutors say he also took the $43 cash in her wallet and drove her car after he killed her.The robbery and rape stipulations in this case are what elevate the charges to aggravated murder.

10:45 a.m. - Jurors hear portion of tape where Grate defends his actions by saying Stacey had come home with him late after he helped her change her tire. Grate says, "What did she expect?" He tells police God gave up on her.

10:36 a.m. - On tape, Grate says of Stacey Stanley, "I'm going to use her." Tunnell tells the jury that Grate did that when he left her body under piles of trash in the basement.

10:26 a.m. - On tape, Grate tells police he sang "Jesus Loves Me" with Elizabeth shortly before he killed her, tried to hug her, and got upset when she resisted.

10:20 a.m. - Prosecution plays section of tape where Grate demonstrated how he choked and killed the two victims. He demonstrates on another detective in that video.

10:16 a.m. - Tunnell continues his timeline with Elizabeth Griffith, says Grate chose her because she was vulnerable. He points out that Elizabeth was found nude and dead, tied up in the closet, says "We can't ignore that."

9:52 a.m. - On tape of police interview, Grate says he wanted to see if Elizabeth "wanted to die." Tunnell argues that Grate had already made up his mind to kill her.

9:45 a.m. - Jurors hear more of that tape. Of Elizabeth, Grate tells detective, "She's set free. No more problems. She don't have to cry no more."

9:43 a.m. - Prosecution is playing tape of one of Grate's first conversations with police, before his confessions. He describes Elizabeth as "crazy." He goes on to tell detective "you know where she's at." Her body was found in the upstairs closet.

9:40 a.m. - Tunnell contrasting Elizabeth Griffith with Shawn Grate, speaks about how Elizabeth used to give cards and flowers to the maintenance men at her apartment building.

9:39 a.m. - Tunnell: "Everything this defendant does is premeditated. He's cunning, he's thoughtful."

9:36 a.m. - Tunnell reviews the cell phone video they saw of Grate, threatening to sexually assault Stanley. He says, "Maybe she knew she was going to die...she was talking to us."

9:29 a.m. - Tunnell is going over the timeline of the deaths of Elizabeth Griffth and Stacey Stanley. He shows jurors the daily planner where Grate said he marked the date he killed Elizabeth, says Grate "is always thinking."

9:21 a.m. - Tunnell is painting Grate as a calculating criminal, says he started planning in July for his actions.

9:16 a.m. - Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell is addressing the jury now. He tells the jury they will consider multiple charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping, regarding Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley.

9:12 a.m. - Grate, jurors all in the courtroom now. Judge is polling jurors to make sure they've complied with the rules to not discuss the case, watch media reports over the break.

9:00 a.m. - Closing arguments are set to begin any minute now in the Shawn Grate trial. Since he pleaded guilty to numerous charges last week, this concerns the eight remaining charges, including the murders of Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley.

Friday, May 4

12:10 p.m. - Review of verdict forms is complete. Grate has signed forms signifying he waived his right to jury trial on counts where he pleaded guilty.

11:44 a.m. - The judge is continuing going over the exact verdict the jury will read if they find Grate guilty or not guilty of the aggravated murder charges. This is a procedure done before each jury deliberation.

11:26 a.m. - One of the biggest issues in the jury charge comes down to the counts to which Grate pleaded guilty on Wednesday, including the abduction and rape of Jane Doe. Technically, the jury cannot take that into account any evidence they heard on those charges, since he's pleaded guilty. However, the judge said it's difficult to instruct the jury not to take into account testimony they've already heard. Doe took the stand last week, detailing how Grate held her against her will and raped her repeatedly.

11:00 a.m. - Court is back in session. They're picking back up with the exact jury instructions for each of the 8 remaining charges. Those include kidnapping and aggravated murder.

10:46 a.m. - Court is in recess so copies of the counts can be made for Grate's attorneys.

10:38 a.m. - A lot of the conversation between the judge and the attorneys centers on stipulations that might make this a death penalty case during the penalty phase, including whether Grate committed the murders while committing a rape.

10:11 a.m. - Judge Forsthoefel is going over each charge he will give the jury on Monday. Grate already pleaded guilty to 15 of 23 charges against him, but the murder charges remain up to the jury.

10:07 a.m. - Judge Ron Forsthoefel is granting the defense $2,000 for expert consultants, after Grate's attorneys requested $24,000 for those expenses, including another MRI of Grate's brain. Ohio State already performed an MRI on Grate, but there have been issues with that scan, Grate's lawyers say. The results likely won't come into play until the penalty phase, if Grate is found guilty of the aggravated murder charges on Monday.

10:00 a.m. - A hearing is about to get underway in the Ashland County Courthouse, dealing with jury instructions in the Shawn Grate trial. On Monday, we expect to hear closing statements and the jury should begin deliberations.

Wednesday, May 2

2:15 p.m. - Jury is back in the courtroom. Judge instructing jury that closing arguments and deliberations will be Monday. They'll be sequestered if deliberations last longer than a day. Court is adjourned.

12:35 p.m. - Defense rests without presenting any evidence. The judge will dismiss the jury after the lunch break, call them back on Monday morning for closing arguments and potential of sequestration during the deliberations.

12:09 p.m. - The prosecution rests their case. Jurors are on break until 2:05 p.m. The judge will hold hearings with the attorneys during this break to discuss evidence issues.

12:01 p.m. - Prosecution is now presenting the tapes they found on Grate's cell phone. In opening arguments, they told jurors they depicted sexual assaults.

11:45 a.m. - Icenhour testifies that he found videos and photos on Grate's phone, including images of abduction victim, Jane Doe, taken on 9/12/16, the day before she called 911 to say Grate had kidnapped her.

11:29 a.m. - Icenhour says he examined multiple cell phones in this case, including two that belonged to Shawn Grate.

11:20 a.m. - BCI DNA analyst is off the stand. Ashland police officer Joel Icenhour is now testifying. He's discussing his expertise in cell phone forensics, so it appears he will be testifying about phone evidence in this case.

10:55 a.m. - When questioning turns to the sexual devices found in Grate's house, judge asks attorneys to come to the bench. Grate already pleaded guilty to the rape charges.

10:40 a.m. - Prosecution calls DNA analyst from BCI to the stand. We're expecting to hear about DNA evidence tying Shawn Grate to the crimes.

10:30 a.m. - The jurors are in the courtroom now. The judge tells them Grate has pleaded guilty to some charges, but they should not let that impact their deliberations on the remaining charges.

9:30 a.m. - At a hearing prior to jurors entering the courtroom, Shawn Grate pleaded guilty to 15 out of 23 counts. Grate did not plead guilty to the murder charges. Grate pleaded to charges ranging from rape to burglary and kidnapping. They carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

Tuesday, May 1

2:40 p.m. - Court is adjourned for the day. The judge told the jury to return for court at 10:30 in the morning.

2:28 p.m. - The witness has left the stand, with no cross examination. Prosecutors just told the judge they have no more witnesses available today.

2:15 p.m. - Hammitt says she examined those "suspected sexual devices" that prosecutors told jurors they found at the Covert Court home where Grate was living. They're made of a variety of materials, including candles, sticks, and tennis balls.

2:11 p.m. - Hammitt testifies she also received the DNA profile of Shawn Grate.

2:07 p.m. - Hammitt says she found testable DNA in the rape kit of Jane Doe. She's describing the process of testing that DNA.

1:59 p.m. - The witness is testifying about the process about generating DNA profiles. The prosecutor also asked Dr. Barr about the collection of victim DNA samples during their autopsies.

1:52 p.m. - With court back in session, Christine Hammitt, a BCI forensic scientist, is on the stand.

12:32 p.m. - Dr. Barr is off the stand. Court is in lunch recess until 1:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. - Defense is cross-examining Dr. Barr. They're asking him about the "sleeper hold" that he mentioned when talking about Elizabeth Griffith, how long that kind of strangulation would take to cause death.

12:27 p.m. - Barr testifies he determined strangulation caused Stacey Stanley's death. He says that could have been from manual strangulation or "ligature strangulation," possibly by the cloth found around her neck.

12:25 p.m. - Barr says that he examined Stanley's body for signs of sexual trauma, but didn't find any. He testifies that is not necessarily odd, considering the level of decomposition.

12:20 p.m.- Barr says that Stanley was identified by her fingerprints. Prosecutors said earlier family members also identified her from a picture of a tattoo.

12:15 p.m. - Barr says that Stanley was found with a scarf wrapped around her neck, which led him to believe asphyxiation may be the cause of death.

12:07 p.m. - Deputy Medical Examiner Barr is beginning to review his autopsy of Stacey Stanley, who was found in the basement of the home where Grate was staying.

11:22 a.m. - According to Barr, Griffith's body was bound with cloth restraints, with her arms and legs tied behind her back.

11:20 a.m. - Barr is going over his findings in Griffith's autopsy. He says when he examined her body, it was so badly decomposed, they depended on dental records for identification.

11:10 a.m. - Barr says he performed the autopsies on both Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley. Those are the two women Shawn Grate is charged with killing in this trial.

11:05 a.m. - Deputy Medial Examiner Dr. Todd Barr is now on the stand. Prosecution is going over his education and background, which is the standard process for expert witnesses.

10:50 a.m. - As we pick up with the morning's testimony, prosecutors are continuing to sort through the evidence, establishing how it was collected and where it was stored.

10:22 a.m. - Officer Eggeman is off the stand. We're in the morning recess.

10:18 a.m. - Officer Eggeman of Ashland PD is taking the stand. He testifies that he picked up the rape kit of Jane Doe from UH Samaritan on the day of Grate's arrest.

10:13 a.m. - The family of Stacey Stanley identified her body based on a tattoo on her arm, says the witness.

10:05 a.m. - Witness says law enforcement went to Covert Court following Grate's arrest, looking for the can of mace that Grate says Stanley used on him when he attacked her.

10:01 a.m. - Witness testified that he visited Nails 2, the nail salon where Stacey Stanley had her nails done on the day she disappeared. He says he took the still shot from surveillance tape prosecutors showed the jury last week.

9:59 a.m. - Right now, they're going through bags of evidence collected during September and October of 2016. A lot of this seems to be about establishing that the evidence was collected and processed correctly.

9:41 a.m. - Witness testifies that he examined the cell phone of Corey Stanley, the son of Stacey Stanley. He says he wanted to document text exchanges between mother and son on the evening she went missing.

Thursday, April 26

2:01 p.m. - Grate first tells Mager that Griffith took her shirt off and "tried to make some moves" on him. Just after that, he changes his story, saying her shirt fell off during a struggle.

2:00 p.m. - Mager tells Grate that Griffith has not been seen since August 15, 2016. That's about a month prior to the discover of her body in Grate's upstairs closet.

1:58 p.m. - Court is back in session with Detective Kim Mager on the witness stand. The prosecution is playing another recording of Shawn Grate, made during an interview with police on the afternoon of his arrest in September 2016.

12:52 p.m. - The tape concludes. Court is on a break for the lunch hour. Testimony continues at 2 P.M.

12:45 p.m. - Grate tells Mager that Elizabeth Griffith's body is in his closet. As this part of the tape plays, he visibly gets upset at the defendant's table and begins to cry. This is the first real emotion we've seen from him since the start of this trial.

12:36 p.m. - Grate asks Mager how she knows Griffith is dead. Mager responds, "Because we haven't found her."

12:34 p.m. - Mager repeatedly asks Grate if he will take her to Griffith's body. Grate continues to claim he does not know where she is.

12:32 p.m. - Grate tells Mager that Griffith has a mother, and asks if he can help her. Grate asks what Griffith's mother is like. Mager says she wants to be able to bury her daughter.

12:31 p.m. - Mager's turned the questioning to the topic of Elizabeth Griffith. Grate won't answer the question about where she is. He says, "I hope she's in a better place, but I don't know for sure."

12:15 p.m. - The majority of this tape is Mager going over what happened to the abduction victim. Grate is not denying he held her against her will or raped her.

11:42 a.m. - Mager is interviewing Grate on an audio recorder. She testified Ashland PD's audiovisual reorder was down at the time of the interview.

11:29 a.m. - Det. Kim Mager is now on the stand. She says she spoke with the abduction victim for about an hour. She says she then went to Ashland PD to interview Shawn Grate.

11:20 a.m. - Capt. Lay is testifying now about a cell phone belonging to Elizabeth Griffith. He says they recovered the records, and called the last number that phone dialed. It went to the voicemail of a man named Shawn.

11:17 a.m. - Grate asks Lay if he can use the restroom. The tape ends. At this point, BCI still has not entered the house. They are still waiting for a search warrant, Lay testifies.

11:06 a.m. - Grate says he gave the abduction victim pills, which he says he told her were for energy. Yesterday, the victim testified he told here they were muscle relaxers. She says he put them in her mouth and made her take them, but Grate seems to be denying that at this point in the interview.

11:01 a.m. - Grate admits that he took video of his assaults of the abduction victim. At one point, he tries to defend the way he tied her up, characterizing it as "being nice" to her.

10:58 a.m. - Lay asks once again if Grate will tell him about Griffith. Grate refuses. Lay says, "I want you to think hard about Elizabeth."

10:54 a.m. - Grate denies ever having sex with Griffith, and he says that the abduction victim would refuse to have sex outside of marriage.

10:51 a.m. - Grate seems to be backtracking his claims that he knows where Griffith is. He now says he used to know, but doesn't know anymore.

10:42 a.m. - Lay asks Grate where Elizabeth Griffith is. Grate responds, "You already know where she's at." At that time, Griffith's body was in the upstairs closet, but in opening statements, prosecutors said police had not yet found it.

10:37 a.m. - Court back in session. We're continuing with the tape of Lay's interview of Grate. Grate testifies that he went for cigarettes sometime on Monday night, while he was holding the victim captive in the Covert Court home. He says he left her tied to the bed so she could not escape.

10:18 a.m. - We're in a morning break. Court will resume in a few minutes.

10:14 a.m. - Under more questioning, Grate admits that he put his hand around the victim's neck to force her to perform oral sex on him. He says he "wasn't rough," denies punching her before this point.

10:10 a.m. - Grate tells Lay he forced the victim to perform oral sex on him. Lay asks him to explain how he did that. Grate is silent. Finally he says, "I just told her to."

10:00 a.m. - Grate says he worked at Save-A-Lot, the supermarket in Ashland, for three weeks when he first came to town. He says he quit after three weeks.

9:58 a.m. - Lay asks Grate who he considers a friend in Ashland. Grate responds with the name of the abduction victim. Lay says, "I'm not sure she'd consider you a friend right now."

9:50 a.m. - He planned to abduct and keep the victim, Gate says. Lay asks if he had sex with the victim against her will. Grate says yes. Lay asks, "What do you call that?" Grate responds, "Rape."

9:48 a.m. - Grate says he used to joke about abducting the victim, so she "would have to stay down here a few days."

9:43 a.m. - Grate tells Lay he tied the abduction victim down with pieces of clothing, including a scarf.

9:40 a.m. - Lay asks Grate is he abducted Griffith, the same way he admits abducting the other victim. Grate says they're two different people.

9:37 a.m. - Grate admits he knows Elizabeth Griffith, knows she is missing. He won't say when he lost saw her.

9:33 a.m. - Lay asks Grate what "abducted" means to him. He says it means, "I cared about her."

9:30 a.m. - Lay asks Grate why there are ties on the bed. Grate responds, "I abducted her." This is the first time on tape he's admitted he held the victim against her will.

9:27 a.m. - Gate says to Lay that he was "fooling around" with the victim, then things got "carried away." He admits he punched the victim during sex. "I just snapped," he says on the audio tape.

9:25 a.m.- Grate admits to Lay the abduction victim has been in his house for 24 hours.

9:22 a.m. - Grate tells Capt. Lay he came to town from Mansfield, has been in Ashland for about two months.

9:15 a.m. - We're about to hear an audio tape of an interview between Capt. Lay and Shawn Grate, taken about 8:30 a.m. on the day of his arrest.

9:13 a.m. - The fifth day of trial begins in Ashland County courtroom. Continuing with testimony from Ashland Capt. David Lay.

Thursday, April 26

5:00 p.m. - Court adjourned for the day.

1:38 p.m. - The victim has left the courtroom. Court is adjourned for lunch until 2:37 p.m.

12:58 p.m. - "I don't remember how I opened the door, but just prying it open," the victim says. She says she let the police inside.

12:57 p.m. - The victim says that when he woke up, she was scared, but glad she was able to get to 911. "At least they knew my name."

12:55 p.m. - At some point during her call to 911, the victim says she accidentally hit the taser she held in her hand. "He sat up, he put his feet down on the floor, I was just watching."

12:54 p.m. - The victim was able to get her hands on the cell phone, and she called 911.

12:53 p.m. - The victim says that during the assault, Grate began taking video of her.

12:50 p.m. - About 6 A.M., victim testifies she could hear Grate's alarm phone going off. "I sat up and he was still asleep. I think I was working on trying to get unbound, but I was really frightened, because the first night, he was really alert to any kind of movement."

12:47 p.m. - Victim says that late on the second night of her captivity, he began pacing. Sometime very late, he went to sleep.

12:42 p.m. - The victim says she had several conversations with Grate about letting her go, where he promised it would be "soon." He did not let her go.

12:40 p.m. - At some point over the course of the assault, the victim testifies that Grate put makeup on her and shaved her pubic area.

12:38 p.m. - The victim says at one point, Grate tied her to the bed and left. He did not say where he was going.

12:37 p.m. - Victim reiterates that she was not allowed to leave the home. "I couldn't even move on my own without him jumping into reaction."

12:36 p.m. - The victim testifies that whenever Grate choked her, she would go limp. She says he would usually stop then.

12:33 p.m. - Victim says he gave her pills that he claimed were "muscle relaxers." She says he put them in her mouth and made her swallow them.

12:30 p.m. - The prosecutor asked the victim if it was fair to call the experience "a blur." She said it was.

12:26 p.m. - The victim is testifying that over the course of the next several hours, Grate would tie her, sometimes to the bed, sometimes in "weird positions."

12:25 p.m. - Victim testifies that Grate had not made any real sexual advances before the rape.

12:20 p.m. - Victim says she was sexually assaulted "in every way imaginable."

12:20 p.m. - The victim says Grate began punching and kicking her. She says she tried to fight back, but says, "Everything I did, he just did it so much harder." She says she stopped struggling after Grate began choking her.

12:14 p.m. - The victim says Grate ripped the Bible out of her hands while she was sitting on the bed. She says he appeared not to be paying attention to the passages she was reading, and did not seem interested.

12:12 p.m. - Victim says she entered Grate's house voluntarily, and she wanted to talk about Bible passages, so she sat down on the bed in the room and opened the Bible, which she planned to leave with him.

12:11 p.m. - The victim says she gave Grate an extra Bible, which he had requested. They then walked together to the home at Covert Court, where Grate gave her the bag of clothes.

12:08 p.m. - The woman is describing Sunday, September 11, the day she says the abduction and rape began. She says they took a walk, then she made sandwiches, and then he said he had a bag of clothes to give her. He told her the bag was at his place.

12:03 p.m. - Victim says that she knew Elizabeth Griffith, and she knew Griffith knew Grate. She says she told Griffith not to share too much information with Grate before really getting to know him.

11:58 a.m. - The victim says that Grate gave her a box of decorative stones that she put under her couch.

11:56 a.m. - Victim says she "chided" Grate about the gnats in the house where he was living, and he made an excuse about them.

11:55 a.m. - The victim describes Grate's house as "dirty," says she saw gnats flying around inside the first time she went. She thinks she went twice, including the night before the incident, but says it's not something she would do regularly.

11:50 a.m. - Victim says that Grate would bring up the idea of being more than friends, but she says she let him know she wasn't interested in that. He knew her views that pre-martial sex is a "no-no," she testifies.

11: 48 a.m. - The victim says she would often play tennis with Shawn Grate, about once a week in July of 2016. She says when they met, he worked at Save-A-Lot, but later left that job.

11:46 a.m. - Victim says she thought of Grate as an "older brother," she calls him "goofy, but kind." She says when they had lunch, it was always at the Kroc Center.

11:45 a.m. - Victim is testifying that she saw Shawn Grate maybe a couple of times a week, would often take walks with him.

11:43 a.m. - The victim says she met Shawn Grate at the Kroc Center in Ashland, had lunch with him that day.

11:38 a.m. - The victim is on the stand. She's testifying about her interests, music, writing, painting. Says she's lived in Ashland for about 17 years.

11:32 a.m. - It looks like whatever issue arose has been resolved. Grate is back in the courtroom. The abduction victim, who will not be named, is about to take the stand again.

11:28 a.m. - We're in a recess. We're not sure for how long. It looks as if they're taking Grate out of the courtroom. The jury has been taken out, and the judge is off the bench.

11:24 a.m. - The abduction victim is taking the stand.

11:20 a.m - The PA is continuing his testimony about the collection of vaginal, mouth swabs for the abduction and rape victim's rape kit. The woman did have a rape kit done while she was at UH-Samaritan Medical Center. Nurse testified the whole treatment and collection process lasted about nine hours.

11:00 a.m. - After short break, a physician's assistant is back on the stand. He's talking about his examination of the abduction victim shortly after she arrived at the hospital, which happened on September 13, 2016. This is a continuation of the nurse's testimony.

10:43 a.m. - The RN is going over the procedures for collecting evidence of sexual assault, commonly known as a "rape kit."

10:30 a.m. - Nurse testifies that the bruising on victim's ankles are consistent with being tied up, being held against her will.

10:28 a.m. - The prosecution is showing the jury photographs of the abduction victim's injuries. They include bruises to her face, knees, and ankles.

10:15 a.m. - Nurse testifies the victim told her she vomited multiple times during the alleged rape.

10:10 a.m. - The victim told the nurse Grate had given her drugs "to relax her" during the alleged rape. The victim underwent a blood test, and those results were given to law enforcement, RN says.

10:06 a.m. - RN breaks down in tears describing the victim's experience, says victim described being gagged while oral sex was forced upon her. She says the victim told her the suspect said it was to "make her better" at it.

10:04 a.m. - The victim also told the RN she was choked, bit, and hit multiple times.

9:57 a.m. - RN is detailing the victim's injuries, including injuries to her head from punching, as well as bruising and scratching. The victim told her she was raped multiple times.

9:50 a.m. - RN testifies that the victim was "terrified," "rocking back and forth" when she arrived at the emergency room.

9:41 a.m. - A registered nurse from UH-Samaritan Medical Center is now on the stand. She says she treated the woman who called 911 and told police Grate had abducted and raped her at the Covert Court house.

9:33 a.m. - Prosecutors are showing a photo of Shawn Grate with an injury on his left hand. Hammond says Grate told him he got that injury by punching one of the "victims inside the house," said he believed he cut his finger on her tooth.

9:26 a.m. - Hammond is reviewing a brown envelope with Shawn Grate's DNA samples. He's going over the process for collecting DNA from a suspect, in this case, Shawn Grate.

9:17 a.m. - David Hammond, BCI Special Agent, is on the stand. He testifies that he helped take DNA evidence from Shawn Grate. He says Grate admitted to punching "one of the ladies," but not which one.

9:16 a.m. - An Ashland deputy testifies that Shawn Grate asked to speak to Detective Major while he was in the county jail. He says he let the detective know about Grate's request, and that Grate initiated that contact, not him.

9:13 a.m. - The fourth day of the Shawn Grate trial is now underway.

Tuesday, April 24

4:21 p.m. - Cory Stanley describes his mother as a wonderful woman who loved her family. He says he had planned to have dinner with his mother on the night she disappeared.

4:17 p.m. - Cory Stanley, the son of Stacey Stanley, has taken the stand.

4:14 p.m. - Griffith's friend leaves the stand, after brief redirect by defense, who asked her about her qualifications for peer-to-peer mentor. She says she is now a volunteer, occasionally gets referred to clients.

3:52 p.m. - The friend begins crying on the stand, says she used to organize search parties for Griffith after she realized she was missing, but she never found her.

3:50 p.m. - A friend of Elizabeth Griffith, who says she's a peer-to-peer mentor, is now on the stand. She says she knew Griffith well.

3:39 p.m. - Former employee for Ashland Public Transit has taken the stand. She's testifying about the public transit system used by Elizabeth Griffith prior to her disappearance.

3:35 p.m. - Officer who took missing persons report for Elizabeth Griffith takes the stand, testifies that she was "always polite" with them, although they knew she "had her problems."

3:28 p.m. - Defense questioning focuses on Swartz caseload, what kinds of clients she saw. Witness is off the stand.

3:24 p.m.- Prosecution ends questioning. Defense is cross-examining.

3:20 p.m. - Swartz says she started calling around to Griffith's landlord, pastor, and friends. No one had heard from her. Swartz says she called Ashand Police to report her missing.

3:18 p.m. - Swartz says that Griffith missed several appointments from beginning to mid-August 2016, then stopped calling into 24-hour help line altogether. "That wasn't like her."

3:08 p.m. - Swartz says that Griffith was diagnosed as schizophrenic, and she would often call the 24-hour help line.

3:02 p.m. - We're back in session. A mental health professional named Tina Swartz now on the stand. Elizabeth Griffith was her client at Appleseed Community Mental Health Center.

2:45 p.m. - The defense has ended cross examination. We're in a break between witnesses.

2:40 p.m. - The defense attorney is focusing in on two key issues: some "love roses" encased in glass, and the presumptive time of death based on insect activity.

2:33 p.m. - The defense is cross examining the witness, BCI Special Agent Ed Staley. This is the first we've heard from the defense since the start of the trial. Grate's lawyers waived opening arguments yesterday.

2:20 p.m. - The BCI agent has been taking the jury through photos and evidence recovered from an apartment related to the Grate case. He's talked about finding a box full of amethyst stones under a sofa.

1:35 p.m. - Court is back in session. BCI agent is back on the stand, continuing with photos taken inside the home.

12:32 p.m.- We are adjourned for lunch until 1:30.

12:30 p.m. - BCI agent testifying on cards found in Grate's billfold. There's a social security card, ID card, coupons, and receipts. There's also a debit card with the name Stacey Hicks on it. She also went by Stacey Stanley. Her body was found in the basement.

12:26 p.m. - Agent testifies that they found additional bindings attached to the mattress downstairs, not just on the side first visible to them.

12:22 p.m. - Also in that bucket, agent testifies they found a set of brass knuckles. Yesterday in opening statements, prosecutors argued that Grate stole a set of brass knuckles from a camper in the summer of 2016, weeks before the murders.

12:19 p.m.- In a bucket inside the Covert Court home where Grate was staying, agent testifies he found a set of Mitsubishi car keys. Stacey Stanley drove a Mitsubishi to Ashland the day she disappeared. Prosecutors say Grate moved her car after killing her.

12:17 p.m. - Agent is describing other items found inside the home, including cell phones, stun guns. The prosecution asking the witness to open up items placed in sealed evidence envelopes and show them to jurors.

11:45 a.m. - Underneath the pullout mattress/couch, agents found women's underwear.

11:42 a.m. - Agent describes the restraints as items of clothing that had been tied to the frame of the bed.

11:40 a.m. - Testimony has moved on to photos of restraints that were tied to the beds. We saw photos similar to this yesterday.

11:24 a.m. - Agent is describing another of those "signature sexual devices," discarded in basement, ended up in pile of trash on top of the body.

11:16 a.m. - The body found in basement was not in "as advanced" a state of decomposition as the body found in upstairs bedroom, but was still decomposing, agent says.

11:13 a.m. - Agent describes the body as unclothed below the waist, a piece of cloth was tied around the neck.

11:09 a.m. - The body was found lying on the concrete floor with a blanket on top, underneath piles of trash, agent testifies. To the left of the body, they found a purse.

11:03 a.m. - BCI agent says they searched a pile of trash. That's where they found "another human body." That body would later be determined that of Stacey Stanley aka Stacey Hicks.

11:02 a.m. - Nothing was found in the freezer, agent says. They also searched a crawl space. He says there was a hole in the wall that led to it, but they didn't find anything.

11:00 a.m. - Testimony continues now. BCI agent is testifying about amounts of debris and garbage in the basement of the home. He says there was a freezer chest down there, too.

10:46 a.m. - Jury is now taking a break.

10:40 a.m. - Agent now describing being in the basement of the home, where they discovered body of Stacey Stanley. He says he also noticed a strong odor of decomposition there.

10:38 a.m. - Agent describing the discovery of what prosecutors called a "signature sex object" in their opening statements, a pipe covered with clothing and wrapped in a condom.

10:31 a.m. - Agent testifying that body was found face down, in a prone position. Ligatures were connected to all extremities, and appeared they may have been connected at some point.

10:28 a.m. - Agent says that they first saw a foot and a leg inside the closet, obviously in state of decomposition. He also noticed a ligature around the body, or a binding, used to restrain movement.

10:27 a.m. - BCI agent says when they opened the closet door, they found maggots and noticed odor of decomposition. "It was deplorable."

10:17 a.m. - BCI agent testifies that after removing piles of clothes and stuffed animals, they found door, with red towel stuffed in the crack. Door appears framed with black duct tape. Agent says that caught extra attention, because it's not common.

10:10 a.m. -Court is back in session. BCI agent back on stand. He's talking about working through a large pile of stuffed animals and clothing in a room in the house Grate was occupying.

9:55 a.m - Court remains recessed. We're not sure when they're picking back up.

9:36 a.m. - We're in a 5-minute recess as court works to figure out some technical issues with photo presentation system.

9:28 a.m.- The BCI agent is now testifying about the presence of flies in the bedroom, which he says led them to believe there was decomposition in that area.

9:24 a.m. - Photos show cans of air freshener on the ground in a bedroom. In opening statements yesterday, the prosecution told the jury that was to mask the smell of the bodies inside the home Shawn Grate was occupying.

9:21 a.m. - Yesterday afternoon, we ended with photos of crime scene, with BCI agent on the stand. We're picking back up with those now.

9:17 a.m. - Court is in session for Day 2 of the Shawn Grate trial.

8 a.m. - Day 2 of Grate's trial begins

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.