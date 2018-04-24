Amazon launches new in-car delivery service

Amazon Key, an Amazon service that already provides keyless in-home delivery, announced Tuesday a new service that gives customers an option to receive deliveries inside their vehicle.

Prime members will now have the convenience of their Amazon packages being delivered directly to their car parked in a public area, such as at home or at their workplace, with the Key In-Car program.

“Since launching Amazon Key last November, we’ve safely delivered everything from cameras to collectible coins inside the home. Customers have also told us they love features like keyless guest access and being able to monitor their front door from anywhere with the Amazon Key App,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Delivery Technology, Amazon. “In-car delivery gives customers that same peace of mind and allows them to take the Amazon experience with them. And, with no additional hardware or devices required, customers can start ordering in-car delivery today.”

Get Into My Car ... Amazon begins delivery to vehicles

The in-car delivery option is available to Prime members at no extra cost, in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the country.

It's currently available to customers with a compatible 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an active OnStar account, and customers with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account. Support for more vehicle makes and models is expected to be added over time.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.