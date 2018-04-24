Mother and her boyfriend face judge after 2-year-old boy fatally overdoses

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who fatally overdosed and her boyfriend were arraigned in a Cleveland courtroom Tuesday morning.

Tessa Gadd, 24, and her 32-year-old boyfriend, John Hines, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Lorenzo Ealom Jr.'s death.

The judge set an $800,000 bond for Gadd and a $1 million bond for Hines.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner, 2 year-old Lorenzo's cause of death is listed as, "Acute intoxication by the combined effects of buprenorphine, dextromethorphan, and diphenhydramine."

What were the drugs in Lorenzo Ealom Jr.'s system?

The arrest warrant filed with the Cuyahoga County Court also indicated that Lorenzo may have been in prior contact with cocaine, and Hines is accused of bringing the illegal narcotics into the home.

The warrant also states that, instead of taking the child to the hospital, Hines took Lorenzo to his day care. He was later brought to the hospital by paramedics and pronounced dead.

