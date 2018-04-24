Larder: The delicatessen you didn't know you needed opens in Ohio City (video)

There's a brand new delicatessen in Ohio City and it's calling an historic fire house on West 29th Street in Cleveland home.

"I've been excited for this place opening up for a long, long time," said Josh Kramer who lives just a block away.

The Eastern European deli makes as much of their food as possible from scratch Jeremy Umansky said during a soft opening Monday, April 24.

The deli and bakery is housed in an 1854 fire house that once housed Clydesdales.

A water trough that once feed the large horses is now where customers can collect utensils for take out.

Larder Delicatessen and Bakery is located at 1455 West 29th St., Cleveland, OH 44113 in the historic Ohio City Fire House. The deli is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.