Facebook finally spells out what will put you in 'Facebook jail'

When Mark Zuckerberg left the hot seat in Washington D.C. the lashing must have sunk in.

Not just about the privacy concerns, but also about what content does and doesn't get pulled by Facebook's 7,600 moderators.

For the first time on Tuesday, the social media giant has more clearly defined what can land you in "Facebook jail."

In the past Facebook has pulled posts and placed users in a timeout by suspending their account for a number of days.

Facebook has always had a Community Standards section, but now it's more complete and in some cases pretty graphic about what is and isn't allowed.

But now under the "Objectionable Content" section they have broken it down to four areas and more clearly defined each one; hate speech, graphic violence, adult nudity and sexual activity and what's called cruel and insensitive.

For example under the category "Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity" there is a whole section dedicated to when a woman's breast can and can't be posted.

For example, while we restrict some images of female breasts that include the nipple, we allow other images, including those depicting acts of protest, women actively engaged in breast-feeding, and photos of post-mastectomy scarring. We also allow photographs of paintings, sculptures, and other art that depicts nude figures.

It get's even more graphic when spelling out what pics not to post concerning genitalia, nipples and buttocks.

When in Washington Zuckerberg took a lot of questions concerning hate speech and what his company considered hate speech.

That too has now been spelled out more clearly.

We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disability or disease. We also provide some protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation.

The entire section is worth a read if you are someone who sometimes posts more than just the family vacation pics. You can find all the rules HERE

