2018 NFL Draft: How to watch, stream and more

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Source: AP images)

For the first time in history the NFL Draft will be held at an NFL stadium.

The 82nd annual draft is set to take place on April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It's sure to be a memorable draft for fans as the stadium can hold up to 100,000 at capacity.

What time is the draft party?

Round 1: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m. ET

How To Watch

The first round will be televised on ESPN and NFL Network and Fox.

The second day of the draft will appear on ESPN2, NFL Network and ABC.

The final day of the draft will be broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC.

Streaming options: WatchESPN app, NFL Mobile app, DirecTV Now, FoboTv, Hulu with Live TV, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and Youtube TV

