Rocky River police arrest porch pirate

Police have arrested a woman for stealing three packages off a front porch.

According to Rocky River police, a Wooster Road resident called police on April 10 and reported the theft.

On April 18, officers were watching the area, when they saw the suspect stealing a package.

Audrey Lee Gwin, 46, of Rocky River, was arrested at the scene and is now charged with theft.

Police say other stolen items were recovered.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.