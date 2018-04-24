Two men arrested for assaulting Uber driver in Rocky River

Two men are in custody facing felony charges, after allegedly assaulting an Uber driver.

According to Rocky River police, Joseph Quebodeaux, 31, of Westlake, and Trevor Ditch, 30, of Lakewood, were passengers in an Uber car on April 21 around 2: 50 a.m.

They allegedly assaulted and threatened the Uber driver after he told them to get out of his car for smoking.

The Uber driver then called police and told officers the men were inside a Center Ridge Road bar. Officers responded and arrested both of them.

Quebodeaux is charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated and Ditch is charged with assault, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

