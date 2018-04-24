Edgewater and Euclid Beach Live will be rockin' all summer long - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Edgewater and Euclid Beach Live will be rockin' all summer long

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Metroparks popular concert series is set to return for the fifth consecutive year.

The concerts beginning on Thursday May 31, and Friday June 1 will run every weekend thru August 3. 

Locals will be in for a treat: 

Edgewater LIVE presented by Cuyahoga Community College will kick off May 31 at 4:30 p.m. on the Centennial Plaza at Edgewater Beach House with performers from the Tri-C Creative Arts Program. Patrons can grab food from the dozens of local food trucks made available each week.

Edgewater LIVE lineup 
May 31 - Yachtly Crue | Yacht Rock, '70s & '80s 
June 7 - Old Skool | '90s Hip Hop
June 14 - Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop
June 21 - Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock
June 28 - Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock
July 12 - Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band | Reggae
July 19 - Disco Inferno | '70s
July 26 - John King | Country
August 2 - The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock

Opening concert for Euclid Beach Live is set to take place on June 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. 

Euclid Beach LIVE lineup 
June 1 - Faith & Whiskey | Classic Rock/Country
June 8 - Spirit Plus Band | R&B
June 15 - Ovation Band | Dance/Disco/Motown
June 22 - Sending up Songs of Praise | Gospel
June 29 - Kinsman Dazz Band | R&B
July 6 - Forecast | Jazz
July 13 - Aretifex | Motown/R&B
July 20 - Angel P and the Creative Players | Jazz/Neo-Soul
July 27 - Celebration Band | Doo-Wop/Oldies
August 3 - Jah Messengers Reggae Band | Reggae

