Edgewater and Euclid Beach Live will be rockin' all summer long

Edgewater and Euclid Beach LIVE will keep the party going all summer long. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Metroparks popular concert series is set to return for the fifth consecutive year.

The concerts beginning on Thursday May 31, and Friday June 1 will run every weekend thru August 3.

Locals will be in for a treat:

Edgewater LIVE presented by Cuyahoga Community College will kick off May 31 at 4:30 p.m. on the Centennial Plaza at Edgewater Beach House with performers from the Tri-C Creative Arts Program. Patrons can grab food from the dozens of local food trucks made available each week.

Edgewater LIVE lineup

May 31 - Yachtly Crue | Yacht Rock, '70s & '80s

June 7 - Old Skool | '90s Hip Hop

June 14 - Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop

June 21 - Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

June 28 - Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock

July 12 - Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band | Reggae

July 19 - Disco Inferno | '70s

July 26 - John King | Country

August 2 - The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock

Opening concert for Euclid Beach Live is set to take place on June 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Euclid Beach LIVE lineup

June 1 - Faith & Whiskey | Classic Rock/Country

June 8 - Spirit Plus Band | R&B

June 15 - Ovation Band | Dance/Disco/Motown

June 22 - Sending up Songs of Praise | Gospel

June 29 - Kinsman Dazz Band | R&B

July 6 - Forecast | Jazz

July 13 - Aretifex | Motown/R&B

July 20 - Angel P and the Creative Players | Jazz/Neo-Soul

July 27 - Celebration Band | Doo-Wop/Oldies

August 3 - Jah Messengers Reggae Band | Reggae

