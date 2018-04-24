Stepmother reported unruly child 4 days prior to Streetsboro fatal shooting

Streetsboro Police were notified of an unruly juvenile just four days prior to the fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening where a 13-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old brother, Caleb Lishing.

According to police records obtained by Cleveland 19 News, the stepmother of the suspect in Monday night's shooting went to the Streetsboro Police Department on April 19, to report the boy was "being unruly."

The 13-year-old boy made comments of wanting to harm himself in the presence of officers. He was transported to the Coleman Center in Ravenna for evaluation, police said.

According to the Coleman Professional Services' website, the center specializes in helping children and teens with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. We do not know if the visit last Thursday was the teen's first and only visit to the center.

The 13-year-old has now been charged with murder and Streetsboro Police say it was premeditated.

Taking a look further back into the family’s history with law enforcement, police were involved twice in 2017 and another time back in 2015.

On March 17, 2017, the shooting suspect, who was age 12 at the time, was spotted in Twin Lakes by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The boy told deputies he did not know he got to Twin Lakes, which is more than five miles away from his home.

In May 2017, police investigated a report of public indecency on a school bus involving the shooting suspect and another student. The police report does not include names or ages of the students involved, but the Streetsboro Police Department has confirmed the 13-year-old's involvement.

According to the report, school personnel believed that a crime had been committed on the bus between the two students. Streetsboro school officials and police reviewed bus video and both parties parents were advised of the incident.

The report states the district "took immediate action on their end to prevent any further incidents." We’ve reached out to Streetsboro City Schools for more information regarding the incident.

Back on March 26, 2015, Portage County Jobs and Family Services requested a Streetsboro Police officer to head to the family’s house to speak with a man and his children about an allegation of abuse.

PCJFS and police arrived to the home and were met by Martin Lishing and his children. While speaking with family, police dispatch ran Lishing's name through a law enforcement database and learned Lishing had an active protection order stemming from a 2012 domestic violence case involving his ex-wife. Police say the protection order was issued in 2012 and Lishing had since received full custody of his children.

Since the protection order was still active, Lishing was taken into custody and charged with violating the protection order. The case was later dismissed.

Regarding the allegation of abuse, police say there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal charge or removal of the children.

