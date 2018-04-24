Tickets are on sale for star studded Incuya Music Festival

Tickets for The Incuya Festival went on sale April 24, at 10 a.m. (Source: Incuya.com)

Say hello to Cleveland's newest summer festival!

The two-day festival taking place on Saturday, August 25th and Sunday, August 26th in Downtown Cleveland will celebrate the origins, diversity and evolution of popular music, along with a nod to the rich culture that makes Cleveland such a great place.

Over 25 artists are on the bill for the two day festival. Two outdoor stages will sit in Malls B and C right in front of Lake Erie.

Lineup

New Order, The Avett Brothers, SZA, Awolnation, The Revivalists, Cake, K Flay, Earl Sweatshirt, Daniel Caesar, Yuna, Tank and The Bangas, J. Roddy Walston and The Business, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Booker T. Jones, Bahamas, They, Tropidelic, Arkells, Ezri, Kitten, The Jack Fords, The Blue Stones, Dreamers, Seafair and The Modern Electric.

The festival will include over 10 hours of live music each day and teamed with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to show love to locals thriving in the community.

