University of Akron student attacked and robbed at the library

Police say a University of Akron student was attacked and robbed at Bierce Library on campus.

According to the police report, this happened on April 20.

Akron police say Deshawun Strong-Wilson stole the victim's phone before choking her.

Strong-Wilson was arrested and is now locked up at the Summit County Jail.

The victim is a student at the University of Akron, but the suspect is not a student.

Police add the suspect does know the victim.

