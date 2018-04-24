Cleveland Heights father indicted for killing the mother of his children

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Yaphet Bradley was indicted for the murder of Miriam Johnson and Calvin Young was indicted for concealing her body in an abandoned home.

Bradley allegedly murdered the mother of his four children.

He had been known to be abusive toward Johnson and has a record of domestic violence charges against her.

Bradley was indicted on 15 charges including Aggravated Murder, Kidnapping, Murder, Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence.

Timeline

Johnson had been missing since February 25, 2018. Her mother reported her missing to authorities on March 6, her body was finally found on March 22.

Her remains were found inside an abandoned home in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood, she had been shot, stabbed and put in a garbage can.

Calvin Young's involvement

Following her death, Calvin Young (24), helped Bradley dispose of Johnson's body.

He has been indicted on eight charges including Aggravated Burglary, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Obstructing Justice, and Tampering with Evidence.

The arraignment is scheduled for April 26, at 8:30 a.m.

