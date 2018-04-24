FBI and police looking for Middleburg Heights bank robber - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

FBI and police looking for Middleburg Heights bank robber

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Middleburg Heights bank robbery suspect. (Source: FBI) Middleburg Heights bank robbery suspect. (Source: FBI)
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

FBI agents and police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

Officials say the suspect held up the Citizens Bank at 15050 Bagley Road around 11:20 a.m.

FBI says he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact Middelburg Heights police.

