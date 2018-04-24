Kid'z Corner Daycare where deceased boy attended riddled with issues, state reports

Lorenzo Ealom died of an overdose on March 3. His death has been ruled a homicide. (Source: Family)

The overdose death of 2-year-old Lorenzo Ealom is raising several troubling questions. For instance, did a day care he attended fail to notify Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services of possible abuse?

The boy's paternal grandmother Sherdina Ealom says reports were sent home and questions if they were ever shared by the day care as required by law with child services.

Cleveland 19 reviewed the state's annual inspection of Kid'z Corner Daycare, located at 15212 Kinsman Road, where Lorenzo attended.

The inspection report uncovered several troubling issues, which included:

Medications not recorded properly

Children allowed out of sight of staff

Attendance not properly recorded

Inadequate supplies in a first aid kit

Not enough toys, and in the outdoor play area broken glass

Poison ivy, mold and a contaminated sandbox

There were inadequate emergency drills, and the school's bus was not inspected as required

One notation read "the program has been notified that ODJFS intends to revoke the program's license."

Tessa Gadd, Lorenzo's mother, and her boyfriend, John Hines, were in Cleveland Municipal Court today and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The case will likely be bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

At Kid'z Corner, a woman who identified herself as the administrator answered the door and abruptly slammed the door as questions arose about Lorenzo.

