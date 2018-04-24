High school guidance counselor indicted for having sex with student

The guidance counselor at Cuyahoga Falls High School is accused of having sex with a student.

Rebecca Sparrow, 36, has been indicted on the charge of sexual battery by the Summit County Grand Jury.

Police say the victim was 17 at the time of the incident.

Sparrow is currently out on bond and will be back in court for a pre-trial on April 30.

Cuyahoga Falls City School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols says Sparrow was hired in 2006, for the 2006-2007 school year.

Nichols adds Sparrow will remain on administrative leave while her case goes through the court system.

