Baker Mayfield should be Browns top pick in 2018 NFL Draft -- here's why

So Baker Mayfield is back in the conversation for the No. 1 pick? Good, he should be.

Probably never left, actually. He's been my choice all along. His numbers at Oklahoma were off the chart, and he wasn't just dinking and dunking.

More than that, he has the commitment and cockiness I want in a quarterback, without the, you know, "other stuff."

But the bigger question is: why now? Why is everyone buzzing about Baker two days before the 2018 NFL Draft?

He didn't suddenly sprout up to 6-feet-3-inches.

No, this has more to do with John Dorsey's incredible shroud of secrecy the past three months. Nobody really knows what the Browns general manager is gonna do.

A friend of a friend will speculate, mock drafts will be updated, web sites will get their clicks, but only Dorsey and his lieutenants know who's going to get the call.

I don't even think Hue Jackson knows.

But back to Baker. Scot McCloughan, Dorsey's personnel consultant, is on record as saying that he'd take Mayfield. Others connected to Dorsey believe it's down to Mayfield or Josh Allen.

The boldest of the bold are now saying that Sam Darnold, who for months topped almost every mock draft, isn't even in play anymore.

Really? We'll find out Thursday night.

And if Mayfield does get the call, the Browns may finally have found their man.

