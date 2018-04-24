Tonight @ 6: Streetsboro killing sends shock waves

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

A community shaken to its core.

A teenage boy charged with killing his little brother.

What we’ve learned about the Streetsboro family.

A new plea to help Puerto Rico get back on its feet.

How you can help through a Cleveland group.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.