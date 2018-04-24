Summit County: Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting underage family members

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Tuesday that John Kruger has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting three minors, including two family members.

Kruger, 51, of Walterboro, SC, was also designated a Tier III sex offender, meaning upon release he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Over a period of approximately five years, Kruger drugged and sexually assaulted his victims, who were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time.

On Jan. 23, Kruger pled guilty to the following charges:

Four Counts of Sexual Battery – felonies of the 3rd degree

Unlawful Sexual Conduct – a felony of the 3rd degree

