Deputies uncover body in Crawford County Landfill; multiple agencies investigating

A body of an unidentified person was discovered Tuesday at the Crawford County Landfill after sheriff's deputies requested to inspect the site.

The body was found following an extensive search.

The landfill is owned by Crawford County and operated by Rumpke Waste & Recycling, a family-owned firm with regional offices throughout Ohio.

Other agencies involved included the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Mount Gilead Police Department, Galion Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"This is a sad and tragic day," said Randy Broadright, Rumpke's safety manager. "Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone touched by this tragedy. We appreciate the dedication and commitment of all law enforcement involved in the search."

The landfill currently accepts 600 tons of trash daily with a permitted capacity of 1,200 tons a day.

Rumpke acquired the operating lease for the landfill on April 6, 2018.

