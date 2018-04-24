Cleveland Police: 27-year-old man gunned down on city's east side

A 27-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday evening on Cleveland's East Side.

According to Cleveland police, the man was shot in the chest while inside a car and died on scene.

The shooting occurred on Euclid Avenue and Torbenson Drive at 9:50 p.m.

Police have shut down traffic near the homicide scene.

The identity of the man has not yet been announced.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

