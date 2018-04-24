Man pulled from Lake Erie ID'd 38 years later; Fairview Park family notified

Authorities have been trying to identify a body pulled from Lake Erie for 38 years, and finally, the mystery is over.

On Tuesday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man's name: Dale Edwin Cooper.

His family members from Fairview Park have been notified, according to Cleveland Police.

The man's fingerprints have been stored in a database since 1980.

The police department and medical examiner sent the prints to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and a hit came back.

