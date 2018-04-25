Sports on a budget: Cavs playoff game, Cleveland Indians converge on downtown

As of Wednesday morning, there are over 1,500 tickets still available for the Cavaliers playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers, according to online ticket marketplace StubHub.

Game 5 tickets start at $36, with he average ticket price estimated at $130. StubHub says the majority of tickets being purchased are from buyers in Ohio, while 9 percent of buyers are coming from Indiana to cheer on the road team.

But the Cavs aren't the only hot ticket in town. The Cleveland Indians host the Chicago Cubs in the second game of the regular season 2016 World Series rematch.

Here are several tips for ticket buyers from StubHub:

Never pay cash. Purchase your ticket from companies where you can pay by credit card to help track your transaction.

Be careful sharing images of your ticket barcode on social media when spreading the love.

Be sure the company you are purchasing tickets from has a toll-free customer service number where you can reach a live person in case anything goes wrong.

Do not buy a ticket on the street.

The Cleveland Cavaliers tip off at 7 p.m. The Indians' first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

