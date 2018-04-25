Driving Cleveland crazy: Edgewater residents concerned after pedestrians nearly struck on crosswalk

Crosswalk at the intersection of West 112th Street and Clifton Boulevard (Source: Google Maps)

Residents in west side Cleveland are concerned about a dangerous neighborhood crosswalk.

Cleveland 19 news viewer Karen Mack reached out with a concern at the intersection of Clifton Boulevard and West 112th Street.

Mack said drivers are not stopping for her and several other pedestrians at the marked crosswalk.

“Some people are driving at 60 miles per hour and I’m scared I’ll get hit or someone else will,” said Mack.

The city of Cleveland said they will investigate this crosswalk and increase police patrols in the area.

Cleveland 19 News will stay on top of this developing story.

If you have a similar situation in your neighborhood reach out or email Alyson Bruner at abruner@woio.com.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.