Get a sneak peek of Steel Vengeance coaster (video)

Thrill seekers are beyond excited for the "Steel Vengeance" ride to open at Cedar Point. (Source Cedar Point Facebook Page)

The media got a chance to test out Cedar Point's newest ride, Steel Vengeance.

This is the world's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster, meaning it combines a smooth steel track set atop a wooden structure and reaches a height of 200 feet.

Cedar Point says this ride shatters 10 world records, including tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster.

The public will get its chance to ride Steel Vengeance Saturday, May 5.

The theme park posted a simulation of the ride as well.

The coaster reaches a speed of 74 miles-per-hour. The ride lasts 150 seconds.

