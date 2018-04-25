Police: Man brings crack cocaine to Perkins Township police department

A man gets arrested after police say he had drugs on police property.

Police say Montels Holland, 26, of Cleveland had his car impounded earlier in the week for driving on a suspended license. Holland waited in the parking lot while a friend tried to retrieve the car, police say.

When police went to talk with Holland, they say they observed him hiding something in another vehicle.

Police say the search turned up marijuana, crack cocaine, along with another substance all packaged for sale.

He's now sitting in the Erie County jail.

