Police say Streetsboro teen dismantled locked cabinet to steal gun in brother's shooting

A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old brother at their Streetsboro home is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

According to officers the teen stole a gun from his grandfather's home and shot and killed his brother, Caleb Lishing Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the gun found at the home was a .357 Magnum. They are waiting on ballistics and autopsy results to confirm it was the weapon used.

The gun had been locked in a cabinet at another family's member's home, police say the teen dismantled part of the locked cabinet to gain access.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be "premeditated."

He's been charged with aggravated murder and remains at Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim was a fifth-grade student in the Streetsboro school district.

The school district handed parents a packet on Tuesday about mental health awareness, the packet can be viewed below.

