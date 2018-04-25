Homeowner's security camera captures 2 attempted break-ins - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Homeowner's security camera captures 2 attempted break-ins

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Connect
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

One home has been the target of attempted break-ins twice in one week.

Security video shows one man using a baseball bat to break into the home. He gives up. Maybe he spots cameras. 

The second video shows a man using cable shears, attempting to cut the door open.

The camera's built-in siren goes off, scaring him off.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly