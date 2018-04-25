Tremont man shot at, robbed while walking to his apartment (surveillance video)

The Cleveland Police Department said a Tremont man was robbed at gunpoint while walking to his apartment on Thurman Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. (Source WOIO)

Police said the man parked his car near his place and began to cross the street with a box of tacos in one hand and his car keys in the other hand.

“We're going to catch these people, and there are going to go to prison for a long time. I guarantee it,” said Ricardo Sandoval, owner of Fat Cats. "I'm saddened because the person, the victim is such a hard-working dedicated person and coming home into the safety net of his home and having that hijacked by the worst dream he could have."

According to the police report, he was approached by two suspects.

One of the suspects pulled out a semi-automatic 9mm handgun while the other suspect had a small semi-automatic rifle, and they told the victim to get on the ground, according to the police report.

The victim told police he believes the suspects were disguising their voices in an attempt to sound older.

Police said one suspect shot one round near the victim's feet and after the victim dropped to the ground the other suspect shot one round near his head.

According to the police report the suspects demanded him to hand over all his belongings.

The victim lost:

iPhone 6s

2018 Toyota Camry car key

Wallet with $140

2 Capital One credit cards

Citizens Bank debit card

Police said two shell casings were collected at the scene.

Some people in Tremont are considering moving after the recent crimes.

Cleveland Police said they are increasing patrols in Tremont.

The Tremont West Development Corporation will have community meetings to improve safety meetings in the area:

Applewood Centers on 25th Street at 7th p.m. on May 8

Forest City Brewery at 6 p.m. on May 15

Tremont neighbors tell me robberies in the area have scared them to the point where some don’t go out at night, others are considering moving. — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 25, 2018

Tremont West Development Corporation, in response to the recent crimes in the Cleveland neighborhood, has scheduled a pair of community meetings in the hopes of combating the problem:

May 8 at Applewood Centers on West 25th Street at 7 p.m. is the 2nd District Community Relations Committee meeting. The 2nd District will give an update on what is going on, as well as the prosecutor’s office.

May 15 at Forest City Brewery from 6-8 p.m. is the Ward 3 – Tremont, Duck Island, Irishtown Bend, and Ohio City Community Safety Meeting. Hear an update of safety issues, share your concerns and have a discussion with the Councilman regarding neighborhood safety.

