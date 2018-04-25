Victim's name released in fatal shooting on Euclid Avenue

A 27-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday evening on Cleveland's East Side.

According to Cleveland police, Ashtin Williams was shot in the chest while inside a car and died on scene.

The shooting occurred on Euclid Avenue and Torbenson Drive at 9:50 p.m.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.

Below is footage from the scene on Tuesday.

The suspect is still on the loose.

