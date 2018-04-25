Bedford principal pleads not guilty to having sex with student

The principal at Education Alternatives pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday morning to having sex with a 17-year-old male student.

Courtney Alfred has been indicted on nine counts of sexual battery.

Alfred, 39, was arrested in April.

Bedford police say their investigation began when the victim came forward in late March.

According to officers, the victim says Alfred first kissed him in the school gym in Dec. 2016 and they then had multiple sexual encounters in her van.

Police add the teen took a video of them having sex and you can see Alfred's tattoo.

Alfred is out on a $25,000 bond and will be back in court on May 2.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.