LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers offense is predicated on three-point shot

Wednesday night the Cleveland Cavaliers have a huge Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers with the series being tied at 2-2.

LeBron James told the media today that a lot of Cleveland's offense is predicated on the three-point shot.

In each Pacers win the Cavs have shot below 31 percent from beyond the arc, in each Cleveland win the Cavs have shot above 35 percent.

No. 23 said he prefers driving to the basket.

The three-time NBA Champion also said the team has to continue getting defensive stops to get the tempo going on offense.

He was also asked about Dwyane Wade's career.

James said he will not make a statement about Wade's career until he makes an announcement about his future.

Many are saying after Miami's Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Wade's career may be over.

Cavs play against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cavs forward also joked with a reporter wearing a Tim Couch jersey.

"Why are you wearing that jersey," LeBron asked.

"Day before the draft, he's the best quarterback they had," the reporter responded.

Many fans in Cleveland are wondering who the Cleveland Browns will select with the No. 1 pick and the No. 4 pick on Thursday.

