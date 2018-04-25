Man accused of putting murdered woman in garbage can appears in court

The 24-year-old man accused of putting the body of a murder victim inside a garbage can at a vacant home appeared in court Wednesday.

Calvin Young pleaded not guilty to eight charges; including, gross abuse of a corpse, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Cleveland police say Young hid the body of Miriam Johnson, 31.

The Cleveland Heights mom of four kids was found shot and stabbed on March 22 outside a home on Chamberlain Avenue in Cleveland.

Police say Johnson's ex-boyfriend Yaphet Bradley, 35, murdered Johnson.

Bradley will be arraigned Thursday.

Young is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.