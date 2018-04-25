Mentor Police remind people to lock car doors after recent thefts

The Mentor Police Department is reminding people to lock their car doors after recent thefts. (Source Mentor Police)

Police said the suspects entered several unlocked vehicles in the area of South Camelot Drive and Champaign Drive.

Investigators said surveillance video shows suspects using flashlights. If anyone has any information about the suspects you are asked to call 440-205-3293.

Surveillance video was posted on the police department's Facebook page.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

