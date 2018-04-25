This month could be 3rd coldest April in Northeast Ohio in 30+ years, here's why

So far, temperatures in Cleveland are about six degrees below average. (Source Ryan Maue and weathermodels.com)

After a chilly March, where temperatures were four degrees below normal for Cleveland, April is following suit.

In fact, we are poised right now to have one of the top 10 coldest months for April on record for Cleveland.

Across the county, the theme is largely the same.

After a March that saw temperatures near normal, likely from warming out west, April has seen much cooler air invade much of country, especially the Great Lakes and upper Midwest.

Temperatures have been chilly all month long.

The early numbers are pointing to an April that could be the third coldest in nearly the past 40 years.

The main reason is the persistent trough, or jet stream dip across much of the eastern U.S. We've also seen several shots of arctic air breaking off and making it much farther south than we typically see for April, keeping us much colder than normal.

Had this been January, we'd be looking a widespread readings below zero, thankfully, it was April.

The good news is, this pattern appears to switch as we head into May, with much warmer air setting up across the east coast and Great Lakes, with temperatures into the 70s and perhaps 80s by the first week of May.

April 2018 Data Courtesy: @RyanMaue, weathermodels.com

