2018 NFL Draft rumors are swirling. Who will the Browns pick? 19 Sports Overtime

Wyoming QB Josh Allen could be the number one NFL Draft pick in 2018 (Source: CBSSports.com) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:
- Mark Schwab is in Dallas covering the NFL Draft. He'll dish on the latest news and analysis.
- John Middlekauff, an NFL analyst and former scout, runs down the latest draft rumors he’s hearing.
- Eric Galko, an NFL draft analyst from Optimum Scouting, will offer his input and picks.
Sit down with Chris Tanaka and Brian Duffy tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.