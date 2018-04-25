Ohio man who abducted 3 children arrested near Shaker Square; kids safe

Authorities carrying Neil Perin's children away from the scene Wednesday evening. (Source: WOIO)

An Amber Alert was triggered Wednesday after three children from southern Ohio were reportedly abducted by their father after a domestic dispute.

Following a statewide manhunt, Neil Perin, 34, of Athens, was arrested near Shaker Square Wednesday evening, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

The children are safe and unharmed.

Perin, who has a reported history of violence, was grabbed and arrested by marshals at 2642 North Moreland Boulevard after leaving an apartment before midnight Wednesday.

Police say a baby boy under 12-months-old, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl were initially taken by Perin early Wednesday morning in his 2012 Dodge Journey.

Charges against Perin are pending.

