Shooting on Cleveland's East Side sends 2 victims to the hospital

Cleveland Police are investigating after two men were shot on the city's east side Wednesday night.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 35-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

The double shooting occurred under a bridge at East 72nd Street just off Interstate 90 eastbound.

Both men were hospitalized, and officers are searching for suspects.

The victims have not been identified.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.