LeBron's legend grows with Game 5 buzzer beater over the Pacers (watch)

LeBron James put the team on his back in the final seconds of Game 5 between the Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, taking it upon himself to give Cleveland an edge in the first round series.

The sequence started with one of James' signature blocks against Victor Oladipo, the best player on the Pacers. He then rebounded the ball from his own block, handed it off to JR Smith, and called a timeout with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Green inbounded the ball after the timeout to James, who took two dribbles to the top of the three-point line and shot over the 6-foot, 8-inch tall Thaddeus Young while fading slightly to the left. The shot gave the Cavaliers a 98-95 win.

After the shot went in, James ran to his bench, was mobbed by his teammates, and then the King jumped onto the scorer's table to face fans in "The Land."

Watch the full sequence:

James finished the game with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists.

"We were all yelling and shouting and I think when he got down, I just gave him a hug and told him how much I respect him," Kyle Korver said after the game.

"As a kid you always have those 3 ... 2 ... 1 moments."@KingJames takes us through that block, that shot, and that feeling.#StriveForGreatness || #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/c1uYhMKCvC — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 26, 2018

Some, like ESPN's Michael Wilbon, even compared the shot to Michael Jordan's iconic shot over Craig Ehlo and the Cavaliers in 1989.

"Call up that video from somewhere and take a look at that play," Wilbon said on Sportscenter.

Not only did fans at the Q erupt after the shot, but so did social media.

King James!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 26, 2018

If you can’t enjoy Lebron James greatness you’re just a miserable person. — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) April 26, 2018

Name suggestion for new royal baby: LeBron @KingJames — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 26, 2018

A young Cavs fan seemingly knew the shot was going in, calling the win as soon as James let go of the ball. His reaction has gone viral.

The Cavaliers lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 in Indiana on Friday at 8 p.m.

