* Warm-up begins Monday

* Warmer- Tuesday

* Even warmer Wednesday...but then some storms after 2 pm

Keep your sunglasses handy and break out the SPF 50! Monday's sunshine comes with a high in the upper 60s with more sunshine on the weather menu Tuesday as we soar into the upper 70s. The next risk of rain comes late on Wednesday but many places will enjoy the 80s! Some of this will depend on when the front gets to Cleveland. Our weather changes Wednesday afternoon and the chance of storms or rain stays with us until the weekend. Next weekend is looking sunny and in the 60s and 70s.