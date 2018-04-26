Cleveland police, US Marshals search for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

Cleveland police and agents from the U.S. Marshal's Service are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, 35-year-old Greg Karpa is wanted for domestic violence and several counts of aggravated menacing.

Karpa is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

His last known address is in Cleveland in the 4100 block of West 49th Street.

A reward is being offered from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for information leading to the arrest of Karpa.

Contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 with any information. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

