Police: Man shot to death overnight in Cleveland

Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide on Cleveland's east side.

According to police, officers were called to the 3400 block of East 119th Street early Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. for the shooting.

Officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The victim and any possible suspects have not yet been identified.

