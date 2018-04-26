LeBron James named finalist for NBA Cares award, recognized for community efforts

LeBron James has been nominated as one of 10 finalists who are up for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. He is being recognized for his humanitarian efforts throughout the season.

The winner of the award is chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel. Fan voting is ongoing through May 6. Vote on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName.

Nominees include:

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

J.J. Barea, Dallas Mavericks

Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

James' humantiarian efforts include The LeBron James Family Foundation, expands education opportunities to both children and their parents across Northeast Ohio.

The Community Assist Award winner will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards show on June 25.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner's charity of choice.

