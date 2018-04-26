LeBron James named finalist for NBA Cares award, recognized for - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James named finalist for NBA Cares award, recognized for community efforts

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: LeBron James Family Foundation) (Source: LeBron James Family Foundation)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James has been nominated as one of 10 finalists who are up for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. He is being recognized for his humanitarian efforts throughout the season.

The winner of the award is chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel. Fan voting is ongoing through May 6. Vote on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName.

Nominees include:

  • DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans
  • J.J. Barea, Dallas Mavericks
  • Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz
  • LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
  • CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
  • Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

James' humantiarian efforts include The LeBron James Family Foundation, expands education opportunities to both children and their parents across Northeast Ohio.

The Community Assist Award winner will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards show on June 25.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner's charity of choice.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly