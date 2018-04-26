Cleveland woman accused of murdering son sentenced to 6 years for role in $10,000 food stamp fraud

The Cleveland woman, who is facing murder charges for the death of her 5-year-old son, will be sentenced Thursday morning in a separate case involving a food stamp fraud investigation.

Larissa Rodriguez and co-defendant Nancy Caraballo reached a guilty plea deal earlier in April.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 6 years in prison

Caraballo was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

According to the case indictment, Caraballo paid Rodriguez 50 cents for every $1 of her food stamp benefits, totaling $10,058. The fraud lasted from July 2015 to Dec. 2017.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to:

Trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps

Telecommunications fraud

Grand theft and money laundering

Caraballo pleaded guilty to:

Trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps

Grand theft

Tampering with records

Both women were also ordered to pay $10,058.00 in restitution.

The food stamps were meant for Rodriguez's five children, including 5-year-old Jordan. He was found buried in the backyard of Larissa's West 80th Street home on Dec. 19, 2017.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez have both been charged with the child's murder.

