Kanye West watches Cavs Game 5 after calling Trump his 'brother' during Twitter rant

Kanye West confused millions of his Twitter followers with a string of tweets over the past several days, but it appears that he is, in fact, a Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

Prior to showing the Cavs some social media love, the rapper tweeted, "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother."

West reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month to announce that he has a new album coming out in June.

During Wednesday's string of tweets, he shared a photo of the home he shares with Kim Kardashian-West, calling it "the sunken place." His wife also defended a photo he tweeted showing West's "Make America Great Again" hat.

It shouldn't be that big of a surprise that he is a Cavs fan. He is, after all, the uncle to Tristan Thompson's newborn daughter True.

