Kanye West watches Cavs Game 5 after calling Trump his 'brother' during Twitter rant

Kanye West confused millions of his Twitter followers with a string of tweets over the past several days, but it appears that he is, in fact, a Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

that's the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Prior to showing the Cavs some social media love, the rapper tweeted, "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother."

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

West reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month to announce that he has a new album coming out in June.

During Wednesday's string of tweets, he shared a photo of the home he shares with Kim Kardashian-West, calling it "the sunken place." His wife also defended a photo he tweeted showing West's "Make America Great Again" hat.

my MAGA hat is signed ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

more tweets from the sunken place ?? pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

It shouldn't be that big of a surprise that he is a Cavs fan. He is, after all, the uncle to Tristan Thompson's newborn daughter True.

