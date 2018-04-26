Bay Village storefront damaged by suspects stealing ATM during smash-and-grab

Not much is left standing on the Bay Food Mart storefront after a group of suspects smashed into the storefront during a smash-and-grab Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspects drive into the store located on West Oviatt Road.

The suspects were able to steal the ATM and flee from the scene.

Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Cleveland. It was found shortly after the smash-and-grab by Cleveland police.

None of the suspects were with the vehicle when it was found Thursday morning in Cleveland.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.