Cleveland woman pleads guilty to hit skip crash that killed 9-year-old Euclid child

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Lacynthal Tidmore. (Source: Euclid police) Lacynthal Tidmore. (Source: Euclid police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland woman pleaded guilty in court Thursday to causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old Euclid girl.

Lacynthal Tidmore was driving on Babbitt Road in Euclid on Nov. 9, 2017, when she struck De'Zyer Mays.

The little girl died from her injuries several days later.

After the crash Tidmore fled the scene, but then turned herself into Euclid police later that day.

Tidmore pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a crash and aggravated vehicular homicide.

She will be sentenced on May 24.

